Have a complaint in Uttar Pradesh? Call ‘1076’ to report to the Chief Minister

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has allocated ‘1076’ as the helpline number for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, where the public can call and register complaints. The number is reportedly expected to be operational by the end of this year.

“The undersigned is directed to convey the approval for short code ‘1076’ to the government of Uttar Pradesh for its chief minister helpline,” a DoT order said. The helpline number will be operated by the UP Chief Minister’s Office with the help of a call centre, which will have a strength of 500 people.

As per a report, Yogi Adityanath had ordered to set up CM helpline on which people could register their grievances. The staff will note down the complaint and forward it to the department concerned for appropriate action. The progress on complaints will be monitored by the CM office.

