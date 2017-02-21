Latest News
  • Hauz Khas Village rape case: Delhi Police makes first arrest early Tuesday morning

Hauz Khas Village rape case: Delhi Police makes first arrest early Tuesday morning

The crime took place on Saturday night when the victim and her sister were leaving Hauz Khas Village and were looking for transport to head to their Munirka home.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2017 8:24 am

The Delhi Police early Tuesday morning made its first arrest in the case involving the rape of a 24-year-old woman near Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village. The crime took place on Saturday night when the victim and her sister were leaving Hauz Khas Village and were looking for transport to head to their Munirka home.

On Monday, the Delhi Police claimed to have narrowed its search and identified the suspect as a boy from South Delhi’s Humayunpur area, and he could be a juvenile. It was not immediately known if the arrest made earlier today was of the same individual. Special Commissioner of Police (Delhi Police spokesperson) Dependra Pathak had confirmed that they have identified the accused and said further investigations are underway.

More details are awaited.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 21: Latest News