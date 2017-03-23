‘Hat’ symbol for Sasikala faction of AIADMK; a reference to MG Ramachandran, says Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai (Source: File) Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai (Source: File)

The ‘hat’ symbol alloted to the Sasikala faction of the AIADMK will help attract voters as they could associate it with party founder M G Ramachandran who was known to sport the accessory, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai on Thursday said. “The symbol clearly indicates MGR, the founder of AIADMK, who used to wear such hats. So, our candidate T T V Dinakaran will succeed in the R K Nagar bypoll with thumping majority,” said Thambidurai.

The Sasikala faction will contest the April 12 by-election as AIADMK (Amma) with the new symbol. He said the allocation of the new symbol and name was just a “temporary” arrangement and asserted that there was no split in the party. “There is no split in AIADMK. It is V K Sasikala who is heading the party,” he said.

“We would have approached court questioning the Election Commission’s verdict (of freezing the two leaves symbol), but as of now we are keen on contesting the election. So, the symbol and name allocation will just be a temporary arrangement,” he said. Thambidurai said arrangements are being made to get back the symbol and party name by next month,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now