Hasten process of exempting TN from NEET: State ministers to Centre

A delegation of two Tamil Nadu ministers today met Union HRD and Health ministers and urged them to hasten the process of exempting the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). State ministers of health and higher education C Vijaya Baskar and K P Anbalagan, respectively, met Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Union Health Minister J P Nadda to discuss the issue.

Watch What Else is Making News

“As the exam dates are nearing, we talked to the Union ministers about the hardship Tamil Nadu students would undergo because of the NEET,” K P Anbalagan to reporters here.

“A bill to exclude Tamil Nadu from the NEET has already been passed by the state assembly. We requested the Union ministers to expedite the process of getting the President’s assent for the legislation,” he said.

The delegation also demanded that an AIIMS be constructed in the state. “The minister has responded positively and it is likely that Tamil Nadu would get AIIMS,” said C Vijaya Baskar.