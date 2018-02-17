India-Iran ink nine pacts, PM Modi appreciates President Rouhani’s leadership in developing Chabahar

India-Iranian ministers share agreements as two leaders look on. (Source: Twitter/RaveeshKumar) India-Iranian ministers share agreements as two leaders look on. (Source: Twitter/RaveeshKumar)

India and Iran inked nine pacts on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held ‘substantive’ talks to boost cooperation. The key pacts were signed in the areas of security, trade and energy as the two leaders deliberated on regional developments during their meeting.

Rouhani reached New Delhi on Friday evening, after visiting Hyderabad where he offered Friday prayers at the Qutub Shahi tomb. The Iranian President on Saturday was received by Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Addressing a joint press conference post their meeting, Rouhani said that the emerging regional conflicts must be solved with diplomacy and political initiatives. Modi appreciated Rouhani on his leadership in developing strategically-important Chabahar Port. Rouhani said, “We are determined to combat terrorism and extremism.”

PM Modi, giving details of the bilateral agreements signed between the two nations, said the visit by the Iranian president shows how the two sides want to deepen cooperation in key areas, including connectivity. The two leaders also discussed threats posed by terrorism, drug trafficking and other challenges. Apart from signing agreements on security and energy, the two nations also exchanged instrument to ratify the extradition treaty and to simplify the visa process between the two countries.

Following the meeting, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “Both leaders held a substantive and productive discussion on cooperation in trade & investment, energy, connectivity, defence & security & regional issues.” Earlier, Rouhani chose to begin his three-day visit to India from Hyderabad as the city has a long history of cultural and religious ties with Iran.

Here are the nine pacts signed between the two countries:

MoU on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors, MoU on the establishment of an Expert Group on Trade Remedy Measures to promote cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Exchange of Instrument of Ratification of Extradition Treaty, MoU on Cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine, Lease Contract for Shahid Beheshti Port- Phase 1 of Chabahar, MoU on Exemption from Visa requirement for holders of Diplomatic Passports, MoU on Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion, Pact on Health and Medicine and MoU on Postal Cooperation.

