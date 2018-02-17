Hassan Rouhani in India LIVE UPDATES: Iran president to hold talks with PM Modi, Chabahar port on agenda

Iran President Hassan Rouhani meets PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain) Iran President Hassan Rouhani meets PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Iran President Hassan Rouhani, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi Friday night after spending two days in Hyderabad. On Saturday morning, Rouhani met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind and inspected guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Rouhani is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on trade, security and connectivity, including the strategically-important Chabahar port. This is Rouhani’s first visit to India after he was elected Iran’s President in 2013. Rouhani chose to begin his three-day visit from Hyderabad as the city has a long history of cultural and religious ties with Iran.

The Iranian president visited the tombs of Qutub Shahi rulers in Hyderabad’s Golconda area. He addressed Muslim intellectuals, religious scholars and students at an interaction held at a hotel in the city. India and Iran have robust economic and commercial ties covering many sectors though it has traditionally been dominated by the import of Iranian crude oil by India, which continued to engage with Iran at the time of sanctions. See photos

Follow Hassan Rouhani in India LIVE UPDATES below:

