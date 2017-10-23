Man stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh village

(Representatioanal Photo) (Representatioanal Photo)

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by some assailants at Hasanpur village in Shamli district and a love affair may be the reason behind the incident, the police said on Monday. Mohit Kumar, an employee of a Delhi-based company, had come home on the occasion of Diwali. The incident took place on Sunday, they said. According to SHO of Thana Bhawan police station M S Gill, a case has been registered against five people.

An investigation into the case is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police officer said.

