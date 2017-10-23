Latest News
  • Man stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh village

Man stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh village

The incident took place on Sunday, they said. According to SHO of Thana Bhawan police station M S Gill, a case has been registered against five people. An investigation into the case is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police said.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published:October 23, 2017 3:08 pm
uttar pradesh news, up murder news, india news, indian express news (Representatioanal Photo)
Top News

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by some assailants at Hasanpur village in Shamli district and a love affair may be the reason behind the incident, the police said on Monday. Mohit Kumar, an employee of a Delhi-based company, had come home on the occasion of Diwali. The incident took place on Sunday, they said. According to SHO of Thana Bhawan police station M S Gill, a case has been registered against five people.

An investigation into the case is underway and efforts are on to nab the accused, the police officer said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 23: Latest News