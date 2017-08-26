Haryana’s law officer sacked for carrying Dera chief’s luggage after his conviction

Haryana’s Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan also claimed that the DAG had relations with the Dera chief. Haryana’s Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan also claimed that the DAG had relations with the Dera chief.

Haryana’s deputy advocate general Gurdas Salwara has been sacked by the state government on charges of accompanying Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim after the latter was convicted in a fifteen-year-old rape case. Salwara’s srvices were terminated on the recommendations of Haryana’s Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan.

Stating that the DAG was a government servant and should have avoided being with the convicted Godmen, Mahajan said: “It is found that yesterday the DAG accompanied the baba.” He further claimed that the DAG has relations with the Dera.

Salwara’s suspension came after a video clip purportedly showing him wearing the lawyers’ robe carrying a suitcase of Gurmeet Ram Rahim after his conviction surfaced on the internet.

A CBI Court in Panchkula declared Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim as a convict in the 2002 rape case. The quantum of sentence will be announced on August 28. Following the court’s decision, angry Dera protestors who had assembled in Panchkula since one week, burnt vehicles, beat up media persons and vandalised media vans.

At least 36 people have died in the violence in Panchkula as Haryana remains in a state of emergency. Section 144 was also imposed in parts of the National Capital Region after a bus was burnt in Delhi’s Loni area.

(With inputs from PTI)

