Haryana youth stabbed 6 times for marrying Dalit girl, dies in hospital

In an apparent case of honour killing, a 25-year-old youth, who was stabbed six times in Hisar town of Haryana on Saturday, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. Shyam Arora, a youth from Punjabi community, had run away from home to marry a Dalit girl, Sapna, against the wishes of both families on January 31, 2017. Sapna’s brother Sahil and maternal uncle (mama) Pawan along with one more had gone to Sapna’s home on Saturday for the first time since their marriage.

While Sapna was preparing tea for the brother and maternal uncle, the trio stabbed Shyam. The doctors have found six wounds of stabbing on his chest. Sapna also received injuries when she came to intervene. Shyam was admitted to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Investigation officer Pawan Kumar said Sahil and Pawan had been arrested on Wednesday. Sahil’s brother Vishal and mother Santosh have also been named in the FIR. “Shyam’s family has alleged that apart from Sahil and Pawan, other family members were also involved in the conspiracy. The investigation is still going on,” Kumar said.

According to police sources, Sahil and Pawan were against the marriage of Shyam and Sapna, who is from Valmiki community. After the marriage, Shyam and Sapna remained out of town for four months.Then, Shyam, along with his wife, came back to his home at Bank Colony in Hisar and his parents did not object. During the interrogation, the suspects told the police they were determined to kill both of them ever since they tied the knot and were only looking for an opportunity.

According to police, they had even brought a pistol from Uttar Pradesh to commit the crime, but the pistol did not work on the day of the incident. Then, they stabbed Shyam and ran away. Sapna, with the help of neighbours, took her husband to the hospital.

According to sources, the couple was getting threats since their marriage in January and a few days back, they had complained to the police also. However, both parties had reached a compromise with the intervention of a social panchayat. The IO said the suspects would be produced before a magistrate on Thursday. “We have to recover the knife and pistol used in the crime. The third suspect, who had gone to the home of Shyam, has also been identified,” he said.

