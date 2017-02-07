DANGAL EFFECT? Haryana to boost sports facilities in government schools

PROBABLY INSPIRED by the success story of Haryana’s wrestler Phogat sisters that was depicted in the movie Dangal, the state government has announced that it would provide sports facilities in the government schools across the state. (Representational Image) PROBABLY INSPIRED by the success story of Haryana’s wrestler Phogat sisters that was depicted in the movie Dangal, the state government has announced that it would provide sports facilities in the government schools across the state. (Representational Image)

PROBABLY INSPIRED by the success story of Haryana’s wrestler Phogat sisters that was depicted in the movie Dangal, the state government has announced that it would provide sports facilities in the government schools across the state. The government has also announced an annual scholarship of Rs 100 crore for students to groom them in different sports.

Haryana additional chief secretary (sports), KK Khandelwal said Monday that the move was aimed at encouraging the students to take keen interest in sports and eliminate regionalism in promotion of sports.

He said that children of both rural and urban areas would be groomed in all sports disciplines. “Sports nurseries are being set up in each district of the state with an intake capacity of 15 boys and 25 girls. Monthly scholarships of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 would be provided to each student in the nurseries,” he added.