Haryana working on small hydro power projects: Manohar Lal Khattar

To enhance the availability of water and ensure its equitable distribution in the state, the Haryana government is working on small hydro power projects along with major ones, including Renuka and Lakhwar dams.

For this purpose, about nine sites have been earmarked in the Shivalik area for construction of small dams.

This was disclosed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Bhiwani on Saturday.

He said the state government was also providing subsidies and other incentives to encourage farmers to adopt drip and sprinkler irrigation techniques to ensure less usage of water.

He told reporters here that a medical college would be established in Bhiwani and construction work would be started only after selection of land by the local residents.

Replying to a question regarding FIR registered against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he said that investigation is “not being conducted with a vengeful mindset”.

“Hooda has time and again said in the House that he is ready for any investigation. Now that investigation is being carried out in a proper manner, Hooda should stand by his statement and not fear any investigation. He should not be afraid if he has not done anything wrong,” he added.

The present state government has so far made about 3,600 announcements since it came into power, of which work on 1,600 has either been completed or is near completion.

“I am personally monitoring work being carried out on these announcements,” he added.

Later, addressing students at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, the chief minister said that a target had been fixed to train 1.33 lakh youth of the state under the skill development mission, which would be achieved by next year.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects related to drinking water supply, power supply, ‘anaj mandi’ and sports, to the tune of Rs 166 crore.

