Haryana: Women govt staffers with disabilities to get child care allowance

Haryana government has decided to give special monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for child care to female government employees with disability. “For the first time in Haryana’s history, female government employees with disabilities would get special monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for child care. Similarly, the convenience allowance to handicapped employees would be allowed at the rate of 10 per cent of the basis pay subject to minimum Rs 2,500 and maximum Rs 7,200 per month plus Dearness Allowance (D.A.). Chief Minister has approved all these allowances,” a state government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson added: “The state government has also decided to enhance the children education allowance to Rs 1,125 per month, double the fixed medical allowance to Rs 1,000 per month, Non Practicing Allowance (NPA) of doctors at the rate of 20 per cent of revised basic pay, special allowance for safai karamcharis to Rs 625 per month, uniform and washing allowance for Group D to Rs 440 per month, hill compensatory allowance to Rs 350 per month and maximum Rs 700 per month and cycle allowance to Rs 200 per month.”

