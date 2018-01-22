Haryana will implement SC order on Padmaavat: Manohar Lal Khattar

It’s good if some theatre owners do not want to screen the film, but those who want to, they will be provided full security,” Khattar said It’s good if some theatre owners do not want to screen the film, but those who want to, they will be provided full security,” Khattar said

The Haryana government Monday said it will implement the Supreme Court order staying the ban the state imposed on the film “Padmaavat”. “It’s good if some theatre owners do not want to screen the film, but those who want to, they will be provided full security,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

He said his “government will implement the Supreme Court order” on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed period drama. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana had banned “Padmaavat” amid fierce protests by fringe groups, who alleged the film distorts history.

The Supreme Court had on Thursday set aside the notifications issued by Rajasthan and Gujarat against the release of the film. Producers of the film, Viacom18, had moved the Supreme Court challenging the ban on its screening by the four states.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Allaudin Khilji, will hit the screens on January 25, after months of stiff opposition from right-wing groups.

