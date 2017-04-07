Haryana will conduct girdawari to assess wheat crop damage

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File Photo)

THE HARYANA government will conduct a special girdawari in areas where the wheat crop was not insured under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to assess the damage caused by unseasonal rainfall. Rainfall, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorm, lashed most districts on Thursday, damaging the crop that was ready for harvesting.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the special girdawari would be done in areas where the crop was not insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. “Girdawari would be carried out to assess the crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rain in the state.

Farmers, who have insured their crops under PMFBY, will have to inform insurance agencies about the loss within 48 hours,” he said. Gurnam Singh Chaduni, president of state Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, “Winds have flattened wheat at many places. This will reduce yield. Hailstorm has also damaged the crop. If the rainfall continues, it could lead to blackening of the grain and deterioration in quality.”

S K Sethi, Director, Centre for Research, at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Hisar, said, “The places where sowing was done on time and the crop is ripe, rainfall could delay harvesting. Depending on the rainfall in the coming days, it will take seven to 10 days for the crop to dry up before it can be harvested.”

