Haryana will ask Centre for early execution of SC order on Sutlej-Yamuna Link: CM

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar. (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said his government would urge the Centre for early execution of the Supreme Court’s order on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal so that the state can get its rightful share in river waters. The present government had ensured speedy hearing of the case in the Supreme Court. It was pending for several years, he said after laying the foundation stone for a cooperative sugar mill here.

The court has given its decision in favour of Haryana in the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, and now that the matter is with the Centre, the state government would request for the early execution of the same, Khattar said. “I am sure the farmers and people of the state will get their due share of water through the SYL canal”, he said.

