Haryana: Week after RTI activist attacked, no arrests yet

Jaipal Dagar in hospital at Rohtak on Friday. Express Jaipal Dagar in hospital at Rohtak on Friday. Express

Four days after lodging an FIR, Haryana Police has failed to arrest any of the assailants accused of thrashing an RTI activist in Kabulpur village of Rohtak district. The activist’s revelations through several RTI applications had led to registration of an FIR against former village sarpanch Sandeep. The 35-year-old activist, Jaipal Dagar, was allegedly thrashed “for exposing certain irregularities in the utilisation of developmental funds/grants during the tenure of the former sarpanch”.

Dagar has been admitted at PGI Rohtak with fractured legs and other injuries, which he suffered after he was allegedly attacked with an iron rod on June 24. Investigation Officer in the case, Pankaj Kumar, said the doctors have found seven injuries on his body. “Despite several raids we have not succeeded in arresting any of the accused,” Kumar said. The IO said they have lodged a criminal case against 10 people. Six of them have been identified in the FIR, which was registered on June 26.

Two of the accused are employees of the panchayat department while one of the accused, Naseeb, is a constable in Haryana Police and is the brother of former sarpanch Sandeep. The Haryana Soochna Adhikar Manch, a platform of RTI activists in the state, has expressed serious concern over the incident. “The police should immediate take action to send a strong message against those who take law into their hands,” said Subhash, the convener of the manch. SHO of Shivaji Colony Police Station in Rohtak, Naveen Kumar told The Indian Express that the accused would be arrested soon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App