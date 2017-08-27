Haryana violence: Cameraman attacked after he tries to enter Dera campus in Sirsa

In view of verdict of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, police force prepared to deal with law and order situation in Sirsa on Thursday. The police also blocked the road using razor wires August 24, 2017: Express Photo In view of verdict of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, police force prepared to deal with law and order situation in Sirsa on Thursday. The police also blocked the road using razor wires August 24, 2017: Express Photo

A 35-year-old cameraman of a news channel was today attacked allegedly by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he tried to enter the campus of the sect. The group of followers ran away with his car and allegedly damaged the camera. The victim, identified as Sunil Kumar, suffered injuries in his hand and leg. “We have recovered the looted car from the possession of the followers and the victim has lodged a complaint,” a senior police official said.

The incident took place when the cameraman along with a journalist tried entering the sect’s premises and their car was spotted by the followers who then started chasing them. He has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Ram Rahim’s supporters had attacked media persons when violence had erupted after the conviction of the self-styled godman by a CBI court in Panchkula.

The district administration today relaxed the curfew for five hours in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters here, after restrictions were imposed on August 24. Yesterday, several Dera followers made their way out of the sprawling sect premises after police urged them to vacate the place. Around one lakh people, including women and children, were present in the sect headquarters.

The conviction of the Dera head triggered arson and violence across Haryana that claimed 36 lives and injured over 250 people. In Sirsa, four people died and 58 have been injured. The violence also spilled over into neighbouring Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi.

