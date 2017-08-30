Haryana violence: 3 held for ‘sedition’ sent to judicial custody

Police said the accused had been slapped with sedition charge and they were earlier sent to police remand for four days. (File/Photo) Police said the accused had been slapped with sedition charge and they were earlier sent to police remand for four days. (File/Photo)

A court at Ambala on Wednesday sent to judicial custody three people arrested under sedition charge in connection with the violence at Panchkula and Sirsa after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in rape cases. Naresh, Puneet and Ashok were nabbed following the August 25 violence after the Dera Sach Sauda chief was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula that day. Tight security arrangements were made to bring them to the court, police said on Wednesday.

They were arrested for allegedly conspiring to trigger the violence, police said adding the accused had been slapped with sedition charge and they were earlier sent to police remand for four days.

The Haryana Police had earlier claimed they recovered Rs 38 lakh from the house of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in Ambala district which was allegedly to be used to “trigger violence”.

