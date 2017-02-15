Haryana: Village panels to tackle stray cattle menace

According to the government figures, the state has more than 400 gaushalas housing more than three lakh cow progeny, though still 1.7 lakh cows and bulls are on roads and streets. According to the government figures, the state has more than 400 gaushalas housing more than three lakh cow progeny, though still 1.7 lakh cows and bulls are on roads and streets.

TO TACKLE the menace of stray cattle in Haryana, the state government has decided to hand over the task of the construction and maintenance of ‘pashu phatak’ or ‘gau greh’ to village-level committees headed by sarpanches. According to the government figures, the state has more than 400 gaushalas housing more than three lakh cow progeny, though still 1.7 lakh cows and bulls are on roads and streets.

Now, with a view to tackle the menace of stray cattle, the government has decided to constitute village-level committees. A spokesman of the panchayats and rural development department, said Tuesday that the gram panchayats would ensure construction and maintenance of ‘pashu phatak’ or ‘gau greh’ utilising their own resources as per the provisions of Section 21 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The committee will comprise panch, panch belonging to scheduled caste, any prominent person from the village and the numberdar. The gram sachiv concerned will serve as member-secretary.

He said the committee would function under the supervision of block development and panchayat officer and panchayat samiti. The committee concerned would prescribe the amount of fine to be levied on collection of the impounded animal. Unclaimed cattle would be kept in the ‘pashu phatak’ or ‘gau greh’ and the upkeep of such animals would be done using the money recovered as fine or donations, he added.

A written communication to this effect has been sent to all deputy commissioners in the state to ensure construction of pashu phatak or gaugreh in all villages within three months. They will also submit its report to the department, said the spokesman.