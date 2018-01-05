Haryana village to sing national anthem every morning, 20 loudspeakers installed for Rs 2 lakh

Bhanakpur sarpanch and guests sing national anthem at the function in the Faridabad village on Thursday. (Express photo) Bhanakpur sarpanch and guests sing national anthem at the function in the Faridabad village on Thursday. (Express photo)

The residents of Jat-dominated Bhanakpur village in Faridabad district will now start their day by listening to the national anthem at 8am. As many as 20 loudspeakers have been installed in Bhanakpur to facilitate over 5,000 villagers sing the national anthem along, thus making the village first in Haryana and second in India to introduce the system.

The system, an initiative of village sarpanch Sachin Madotia, was introduced on Thursday. Local BSP MLA Tek Chand Sharma, Faridabad’s Sub-divisional Magistrate Pratap Singh and RSS’s Haryana co-convener Ganga Shankar were also present at the inauguration.

The sarpanch, a 24-year-old RSS swayamsevak, told The Indian Express that the village panachayat has spent Rs 2.97 lakh for the installation of the loudspeakers. A control room has also been set up at his house. “I have taken this idea from village Jammikunta of Telangana where people sing the national anthem together,” says Madotia.

“Jammikunta is become the first village to do so and now Bhanakpur with a population of more than 5,000 has become second in the country and first in Haryana,” mentioned a state government press note on Thursday.

The sarpanch, who belongs to Valmiki community, added they had planned to sing the national anthem twice a day, but now they would follow the practice once daily. The village has also installed 22 CCTV cameras.

Madotia, who is pursuing his postgraduation in political science through a distance education programme, was an activist of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during his college days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App