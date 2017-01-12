Haryana: Vijay Goel blooper at youth festival attracts boos

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Vijay Goel. (File Photo) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Vijay Goel. (File Photo)

Union minister Vijay Goel today faced some embarrassing moments at the inauguration ceremony of the 21st National Youth Festival here when he referred to it as 12th NYF drawing a round of boos from the crowd.

While administering a pledge to youths to opt for cashless transactions, the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports began by calling it as the 12th National Youth Festival day.

As Goel made the blooper the public booed him. However, he continued with the pledge.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Sports Minister Anil Vij were among those present on the occasion.

The five-day festival at the Maharshi Dayanand University is themed ‘Digital Yuva India’ and is being organised to mark the 154th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.