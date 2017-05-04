Haryana: Upset by civic commissioner’s ‘false complaint’, ASI hangs himself

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room on the premises of the Murthal police station in Sonepat district on Wednesday.

Before ending his life, the deceased, Virender, fired a shot on his chest and wrote a message on his Facebook page for the extreme step. The Station Housing Officer (SHO) and other members of the staff were also present in the police station at that time of the incident.

In his Facebook message, the ASI alleged that he was upset for being sent to the police lines by SP Sonepat based on a “false complaint” made by former Municipal Commissioner Vimal Kishor and others.

SP Ashwin Shenvi has directed DSP Aryan Chaudhary to investigate the case. On the basis of the Facebook message and statement of the police station Munshi, a case has been registered against Kishor and others.

