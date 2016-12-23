Haryana: Two DSPs get nod to turn pro boxers

The Haryana government has given permission to two of its Deputy Superintendents of Police and Commonwealth Games medallists Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar to turn professional boxers. The two had sought permission from the government in November.

The duo would now be signing up with Infinity Optimal Solutions (IOS) that is managing boxer Vijender Singh. The two were earlier scheduled to make their debut on December 17 at the Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi, where Vijender defeated Francis Cheka to win WBO Asia Pacific title. However, with the permission from the Haryana government being delayed, this could not happen.

Welcoming the decision, Akhil Kumar said, “I am thankful to the Haryana government for giving us permission. We will soon be signing up with IOS and enter the professional boxing arena. I had already been undergoing physical training.”

Both the boxers had earlier met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Sports Minister Anil Vij with their request. Their application for turning professional boxers was sent from the office of Haryana Director General of Police K P Singh to the office of Haryana Home Secretary Ram Niwas where it remained pending.

Vijender, Akhil and Jitender were inducted as DSPs by the Haryana government in 2008 following their performance in the Beijing Olympics. Akhil is currently posted with the 1st Battalion, while Jitender is posted as DSP CID. Akhil had won gold at Melbourne Commonwealth Games in 2006 and Jitender had won a bronze medal.