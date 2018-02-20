Haryana to witness student union elections after 22 years

The Haryana government on Monday announced that student union elections would be conducted in the “next academic session (2018-19) but by September 2018”.

Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhupinder, said the CM took the decision in view of the promise of the state government made in the election manifesto and following several meetings and discussions on the matter with student organisations in the past. Student union elections had been stopped by the then Bansi Lal government in the state in 1996.

