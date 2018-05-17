Haryana to Supreme Court: Will maintain status quo on Yamuna water

Delhi Jal Board and Haryana government are in dispute over the supply of Yamuna water. The matter is now in Supreme Court (Represntational Image) Delhi Jal Board and Haryana government are in dispute over the supply of Yamuna water. The matter is now in Supreme Court (Represntational Image)

The Haryana government Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it will maintain status quo on the supply of water from the Yamuna to the capital till May 21. The two sides will now place their differences on the issue before the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB).

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Navin Sinha noted the submissions and said, “Counsel for Haryana says that a decision will be taken on the request (of Delhi) but regardless of the decision taken by the state government, the status quo will maintain till May 21, 2018. Needless to say, the state of Haryana will take an independent decision.” The court was hearing a plea by Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which contended that Haryana was supplying 330 cusecs of water a day instead of 450 cusecs.

