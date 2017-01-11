Haryana to set up two NRI cells: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

The Haryana government will set up two dedicated cells for Non Resident Indians (NRIs) to help them in redressal of complaints and investment-related queries. While the grievances redressal cell would deal with their complaints, the second would be to facilitate their investment and take up suggestions from them, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.

The cell concerning their complaints would be headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), he informed. The CM was speaking at the inaugural session of the Pravasi Haryana Divas 2017 organised by state government Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the national partner, in Gurugram.

Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani were present on the occasion. The establishment of the cells would streamline enquiry and action-taking process, besides ensuring quick redressal of grievances of the NRIs, Khattar said. Any NRI can reached to the government using grievances redressal cell’s helpline number 8968420002 and even email at nricellharyana@gmail.com.

The cell would have a field unit in every police district and the respective telephone numbers of these field units have been made available on the website of Haryana Police. Haryana already has fully functional Citizen Grievance Redressal System as the CM Window. It has a track record of disposal rate of 91 per cent. The system for NRI Grievance Redressal, is seamlessly integrated with existing system.

Haryana NRI Cell has been launched for a focused facilitation of pravasis. The NRIs can contact NRI Cell for business queries, investment interest and any other suggestion too. The Principal Secretary, Industries, Devender Sigh said Kartik Das would be the contact person.

They (NRIs) can email at kartik.das@investindia.org.in, call on 9205192101 or log on to investharyana.nic.in for investment-related queries. He said the state government had changed more than 300 laws, rules and procedures in less than four months to help Haryana feature among the top five states in the country in terms of ease of doing business as per the World Bank’s ranking.