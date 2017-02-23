Haryana to set up Science City in Sonepat

Haryana Science and Technology Minister Anil Vij on a visit to Science City in Kolkata in October last year. (Source: Express photo) Haryana Science and Technology Minister Anil Vij on a visit to Science City in Kolkata in October last year. (Source: Express photo)

HARYANA, KNOWN as the food bowl of the country along with Punjab, will have a Science City. The state finance department has cleared the project to be set up in Sonepat at a tentative cost of Rs 200 crore. State Principal Secretary (Science and Technology) Ashok Khemka told The Indian Express on Wednesday that the Haryana government has approached the Union Ministry of Culture, seeking sanction for the project on Centre-state sharing basis.

The Haryana government has also requested the ministry to consider this as a project of the National Capital Region (NCR) as there is no Science City in NCR and the vicinity. The ministry has been further requested to direct its expert agency, National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Kolkata, to execute the project.

About 45-acre land, adjoining the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology near Sonepat, has already been identified for the purpose. A team of experts from NCSM, said officials, has already inspected the site in January 2017 and found it suitable for the Science City with some modifications.

Senior government officials, led by Haryana Science and Technology Minister Anil Vij, had visited the Science City in Kolkata last October to have an idea about the infrastructure and facilities available in the best science city of the country and chalk out modalities for the success of the project in the state. “Process has begun to set up a sub-regional science centre in Ambala,” said Vij after the visit.

The state government is attempting to popularise science among Haryanvis, who are largely dependent on agriculture and allied activities.

“The initiative will help in creating awareness and enhancing public understanding of science and technology for the welfare of its citizens,” said Khemka, a 1991 batch IAS officer. Before joining the civil service, he had topped IIT Kharagpur in computer science and engineering in 1988.

The upcoming Science City, Khemka says, will focus on creating facilities to teach principles of science and technology through hands-on interactive exhibits in a non-formal environment – a method very effective in communicating science.

“These exhibits not only make the visitors delve deeply on the topics but also create a long-lasting impression on the minds of the visitors through interactive presentations. The Science City is expected to be conceptualised in such a manner that it is attractive and useful to students, families, tourists and general public,” he claimed.

The government has planned to use state-of-the-art communication tools and technology in its presentation with thematic galleries comprising a large number of interactive exhibits and original artefacts, related to cutting-edge topics in science and technology, supplemented and supported by demonstrations. “Through simulators, space theatre, virtual reality exhibits and science shows, visitors will be transported to different frames of reference for a better understanding of science through immersive experience,” said Khemka.

What will the Science City have?

Thematic galleries on climate change, biodiversity, cutting-edge science and technology, nanoscience, biotechnology and robotics will be created. It will also have a fun science gallery, comprising hands-on interactive exhibits, explaining various aspects of science and technology, high-voltage spark theatre, interactive demonstrations, Laser Show, 3D/4D/5D science-show facilities, aquarium, virtual reality exhibits, simulator, space theatre for immersive experience, digital panorama on biodiversity, various science-based educational activities for students as well as common people, inflatable dome planetarium and many more. Besides, it will also have an auditorium and conference rooms for screening science-based films and holding seminars on scientific topics.