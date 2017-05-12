Haryana to issue I-cards to ‘genuine’ gau

THE HARYANA Gau Sewa Aayog, which had given a list of nearly 300 “gau rakshaks” (cow protectors) to the police for verification of their antecedents, will issue identity cards to those persons against whom there is no criminal case pending. The Haryana government had decided to issue identity cards to gau rakshaks to weed out the fake from the “genuine”. This came in April last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised cow vigilantes and urged the states to prepare a dossier of cow protectors.

Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog Chairman Bhani Ram Mangla said, “I gave the list to the police around six months ago. However, the police said they would charge Rs 500 per person for verification as per rules. I wrote to the police that exemption should be given in this case. I sent several reminders as well.”

Mangla said that on Thursday, he met Haryana DGP B S Sandhu who assured him that verification would be done free of cost. The process was likely to start soon, said Mangla. The Aayog received names of gau rakshaks in different districts through the Haryana Gau Raksha Dal. The police will verify their background to ensure that there are no pending criminal cases or inquiries against these persons.

Mangla had recently called a meeting of gau rakshaks in Rohtak. “The aayog received around 300 names of gau rakshaks from different districts. I held a meeting with them in Rohtak and told them that they should inform the police in case they get information about smuggling of cattle. They should not be acting on their own,” he said, adding the government had last year set up Cow Protection Task Force at the behest of the aayog.

