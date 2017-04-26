Haryana to issue 13,000 LPG connections to poor families: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

With the state becoming kerosene-free from April 1, the Haryana government would issue 13,000 LPG connections to the poor families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana within the next two days. This announcement was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at the concluding day of the two-day state executive meeting of the BJP Karnal on Tuesday.

Notably, Haryana became a kerosene-free state with the supply of the fuel being stopped under the Public Distribution System since April 1. Reaffirming the commitment of the state government to provide efficient, honest and corruption-free governance, Khattar said several steps have been taken for the welfare of people belonging to various sections of the society in the state “without any discrimination” during the last two-and-a-half years.

Under the ‘Mhara Gaon Jagmag Gaon’ scheme, 15-hour power supply is being provided to 723 villages under 207 feeders, 18-hour to 105 villages under 25 feeders, and 24-hour power supply to 172 villages under 32 feeders, for reducing line losses, he said, according to a party release. As many as 255 feeders with more than 900 villages have been selected for the third phase of the scheme.

“This initiative of the Haryana government has been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the scheme should be implemented in other states as well. The Uttar Pradesh government too has announced the decision to provide 24-hour power supply to the feeders, reducing line losses,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Rs nine crore would soon be disbursed among 800 families as payment for the unsettled claims pending for years under the erstwhile Rajiv Gandhi Parivar Bima Yojana. Referring to the initiatives taken by the Haryana government for the welfare and uplift of elderly persons, widows and persons with disabilities, Khattar said the amount of social security pension had been increased from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 1,600 per month, and this would eventually be increased to Rs 2,000 per month.

With a view to enabling those with disabilities to live normal lives, free prosthetic limbs would be provided after preparing database of such persons in the state, he said. Khattar said about 8,500 youths had applied under the ‘Saksham’ scheme, wherein unemployed youths are provided an honorarium of Rs 9,000 per month in lieu of 100 hours of work.

The scheme has been expanded to make provision for honorarium of Rs 7,500 for graduates in science and mathematics, for which eligible youth may apply by May 31. Speaking on the occasion, the Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, said about Rs 1,550 crore would be spent on the repair and improvement of roads in the current financial year.

He said while there were 15 National Highways in Haryana two-and-a-half years ago, more than nine National Highways have been declared during the tenure of the present government. Referring to the ‘Har Ghar Hariyali’ scheme, he said fruit-bearing plants were being distributed among the people and it was being ensured that the saplings planted by the Forest Department were being cared for properly.

Those present included Union Ministers Birender Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Krishan Pal besides Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, Health Minister Anil Vij, Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar and Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, president BJP disciplinary committee Ganeshi Lal, among others.

First Published on: April 26, 2017 12:03 am