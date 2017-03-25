Haryana to have shortest, widest National Highway in the world, says Public Works Minister

Haryana would soon have the widest and shortest National Highway (NH) in the world with 16 lanes in a 3-km stretch, state Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Saturday. The minister said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the proposed elevated National Highway, costing around Rs 700 crore, has already been prepared, an official release said here quoting Singh.

“The three kilometre road with 16 lanes will be built on the Sohna Road in Gurgaon. It will be the shortest and widest National Highway in the world,” he said after hearing public grievances at a meeting in Gurgaon.

“The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, would lay the foundation stone of the National Highway next month,” he said.

Metro rail service has also been proposed along the road and every station will have a parking facility for 500 cars, the minister said.

“Concerted efforts are being made to extend the metro rail line ending at HUDA City Centre to Subhash Chowk,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now