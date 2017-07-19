Haryana to distribute 4,820 tonnes of pulses to poor families

“As many as 338 MT pulses would be distributed to 67,630 eligible families in district Karnal, 256 MT pulses to 51,226 families in district Kurukshetra and 249 MT pulses to 49,786 families in district Narnaul,” he said. “As many as 338 MT pulses would be distributed to 67,630 eligible families in district Karnal, 256 MT pulses to 51,226 families in district Kurukshetra and 249 MT pulses to 49,786 families in district Narnaul,” he said.

The Haryana government has decided to distribute 4,820 metric tonnes (MT) of pulses to 11,28,006 poor families at subsidised rates, an official said. The Centre Below Poverty Line (CBPL), State Below Poverty Line (SBPL) and Antodaya Anna Yojna (AAY) families in different districts of the state would be distributed 5 kg of ‘masoor sabut’ pulse at Rs 2.5 kg per month per ration card, a spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said here.

He said that in district Ambala, 73,564 eligible families would be distributed 368 MT pulses whereas in Bhiwani 82,631 such families would be distributed 413 MT pulses. “Similarly, in district Faridabad as many as 62,431 eligible families would be distributed 312 MT pulses, 180 MT pulses to 35,906 families in district Gurugram, 148 MT pulses to 29,660 families in district Jhajjar, 346 MT pulses to69,118 families in district Jind and 292 MT pulses to 58,462 families in district Kaithal will be distributed.

“As many as 338 MT pulses would be distributed to 67,630 eligible families in district Karnal, 256 MT pulses to 51,226 families in district Kurukshetra and 249 MT pulses to 49,786 families in district Narnaul,” he said. While 195 MT pulses would be distributed to 39,042 families in Nuh, among other places, 56 MT pulses would be distributed to 11,111 families in Panchkula and 244 MT pulses to 48,798 families in Panipat.

