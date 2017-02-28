Haryana to develop Saraswati heritage places as tourist spots

TAKING ITS Saraswati agenda further, the BJP government in Haryana announced its plans to develop heritage places related to the river, including archaeological sites as tourism spots.

“Development of the Saraswati Heritage Places like Adi Badri, Pehowa, Kurukshetra, Kalayat, Kunal, Bhirdana, Rakhi-Gari is being planned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme of Government of India for Tourism Circuit, for which a detailed project report is being formulated,” said Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki while delivering his address in the Assembly on Monday, the opening day of the Budget Session.

“Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board, engaged in the development of Saraswati river and its heritage, has been focusing its work on securing the river land as per revenue records and the old maps of Survey of India, identifying sources for year-round flow of water, identifying buried palaeo-channels…,” he added.

A team of experts, headed by professor K S Valdiya of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru, which had studied the river Saraswati, in its report submitted to the Centre last year had made recommendations regarding the heritage centres.

“The most important parts of this heritage, such as Banawali and Bhirdana (Haryana), Kalibangan, Baror and Binjor (Rajasthan), to name a few, may be developed as centres of academic activities and research, facilitating people from all walks of life to visit the palaeochannel of Saraswati from Adi Badri (Haryana) to Dholavira (Gujarat),” the committee had said.