Haryana to create land bank

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo.) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo.)

IN AN attempt to avoid farmers’ agitations against land acquisition process, Haryana BJP government has decided to create a “land bank” by buying land from those farmers who are wish to sell their land for future projects. The state cabinet Thursday approved a policy on purchase of land voluntarily offered to government for development projects. “Under this concept, there will be no forcible land acquisition. This will be win-win situation for government as well the sellers of the land,” said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after the Cabinet meeting. Farmers in Haryana have been protesting forcible land acquisition over a long period now as they believe that the acquisition process may turn them into landless labourers.

Watch What Else Is In News

According to the government, the new policy aims at preventing distress sales of land by farmers and at involving the land owners in decision making while locating the sites of development projects in Haryana.

Under the policy, a farmer before considering “distress sale” may approach the government to sell his land. The government may also elicit if some land owners would be so keen about the benefits of a particular project that they would be willing to sell their land to government for it.

Under this policy, an online portal will be created where any land owner may at any time make an offer to sell his land. The applicant would have to enclose relevant land records and quote the expected rate while submitting online application.

The concerned departments will examine the offer and decide whether it meets any of their present or future requirements for public projects. The department will inspect the site and ascertain reasonability of rates within a month.

Khattar said, “ If we get land at different places for a project, then we may consolidate it at one place under the land consolidation process.” However, farmer leaders like Pradeep Singh of Hisar stress that the government should inform the farmers in detail about the concept before introducing the formula.