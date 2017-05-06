Haryana to crack down on illegal slaughterhouses

After Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government in Haryana has now decided to crack down on illegal slaughterhouses and meat in the state.

A ban would be imposed on illegal slaughter of animals and sale of meat procured across the state from May 15. Notices would be issued to owners of shops selling meat after slaughtering animals in violation of rules.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain on Friday said that CM Manohar Lal Khattar had approved the decision. “It would be mandatory for owners of meat shops to furnish details regarding the meat source as well as the slaughter house,” Jain said.

