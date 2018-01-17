Haryana TGT teachers’ selection: HC stays declaration of results

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday stayed the declaration of result of 694 posts of the Trained Graduate Teachers(TGT) after some candidates with higher qualification said they were never considered for the appointments by the Haryana Staff Service Selection Commission.

The division bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and BS Walia in the order issued notification to the government and the Commission for January 23. The candidates said they have passed their Bachelors with English as a compulsory subject and did not apply for the posts as the Commission for the posts, advertised in 2015, had mentioned ‘Bachelors with at least 50 per cent marks in English as an elective subject’ as the eligibility criteria.

The written test for the posts was held in February 2016 and the result was declared on September 3 that year. The interviews for the posts has already been held. The candidates in March last year filed a writ petition to seek directions for allowing them to participate in the selection process as the government later had issued a notification that the Commission can consider compulsory English as equivalent to optional English.

“The aforesaid clarification was never made public and in any case was sought even after the result for the written test had already been declared. The appellants were deprived of their right to even consideration as applications were not submitted by them,” they said.

On December 12, their plea was rejected by a single bench with the observation that, “Now, with too much water having flown, that relief cannot be granted to them.” The latest order and stay was passed after an appeal was filed by the candidates against the single bench judgement.

