Haryana state BJP fills in central leadership on Raj Kumar Saini’s plans

A day after BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Raj Kumar Saini, hinted at forming a new political outfit, the saffron party on Monday informed party command about the latest development.

Confirming the development, a senior Haryana BJP leader told The Indian Express that only party high command is authorised to take action against Saini as he was a Member of Parliament. The state unit has apprised the central leadership about Saini’s steps in which he had announced formation of a 31-member committee headed by Shripal Saini, a close associate of the MP, on Sunday. The panel has been set up to seek feedback from Haryana residents on whether Saini should form a new party or not.

However, Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik insisted that the party would take any action only “if the bridge is crossed” because right now, there are only “assumptions”.

Saini earlier in February 2016 had faced a show-cause notice for the “derogatory remarks against the Jats”, an allegation which was rejected by the BJP MP.

Then, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, in the notice, had alleged that the MP had used “derogatory, objectionable and indecent words against the Jat community”. “The state and central leadership of the party has asked you many times not to make such comments, but you have not complied with the same,” Barala had mentioned in the notice which was issued to Saini on February 20, 2016 when the violence was on its peak during the quota stir in Haryana. As many as 31 persons had died while 300 others had received injuries during the violence.

Then Saini had told the mediapersons that he had not used any derogatory words for the Jat community. He had also stated that he was ready to face the action, if the state party chief had any clipping, which mentions such words.

Sources in the state BJP said that the entire matter including reply of Saini was forwarded to the central leadership to take a call in the case but state leaders are not aware about the outcome.

Raman Malik told The Indian Express that the matter had gone to BJP’s disciplinary committee headed by chairman Ganeshi Lal. Lal is a former Haryana minister and former state unit president of the party.

