Haryana spent ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ funds on laptop bags, mugs

Finding loopholes in the implementation of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao (BBBP) campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found diversion of funds meant for the campaign in Panipat district.

According to CAG’s latest report, over Rs 3 lakh were spent on “preparation” of a “Theme Gate” for entering Panipat after the scheme was launched while Rs 21.24 lakh were incurred for the purchase of 1,800 laptop bags and 2,900 mugs. “… the expenditure incurred on the ‘Theme Gate’ was irregular and tantamount to diversion of funds,” the auditors stated in the report.

The auditor also pointed out that there was no provision in the scheme for purchase of laptop bags and mugs.

The Haryana Women and Child Development Department, in its reply, told CAG that the purchase of laptop bags and mugs was made for wide publicity of the scheme adding that all the material was printed with the logo “BBBP” and was distributed to the participants, i.e. chief ministers, ministers, government administrative secretaries , head of the government departments, professors of different states and media persons all over the country. “The reply is not convincing as purchase and distribution of laptop bags, mugs was against the provisions of the scheme as the expenditure was to be incurred on innovation and awareness activities,” said the auditors.

As per the scheme guidelines, Rs 5 lakh were to be provided to each district to strengthen the campaign’s monitoring, research studies, information, education, communication activities and the district Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique (PC & PNDT) Cell.

BBBP is a centrally sponsored scheme with 100% financial assistance to the state governments. “… budget was to be allocated according to proposals of state government and further release was to be made bi-annually after receiving the statement of expenditure and utilisation certificate. Against the budget provision of Rs 14.28 crore, Rs 8.08 crore were released by Government of India (GOI) and expenditure of Rs 5.31 crore was incurred from January 2015 to March 2016,” mentioned the CAG report.

The auditors checked the government record related to three districts – Panipat, Sonepat and Mahendergarh for the period from January 2015 to March 2016 to assess implementation and impact of the scheme.

“As per the guidelines, anonymous online complaint portal was to be made functional by September 2014 but it has not been set up in any of the test checked gender critical districts,” the report said.

According to the report, only seven complaints regarding unregistered doctors operating ultrasound machines and illegal activities under PC&PNDCT Act were received during 2014-16 in these three districts. “Non-provision of the facility of anonymous online complaint portal diluted the monitoring capability of the department,” the auditors added.

In response to queries of the auditors, Haryana Director General Health Services in September 2016 stated that no instructions had been received from the central government pertaining to fixing of physical targets by the state government for effective implementation of PC&PNDT Act and “even otherwise it is not practically feasible to fix the targets of apprehending violators of PC&PNDT.

However, Principal Accountant General (Haryana), Mahua Pal, In the report, said, “…requisite infrastructure to prevent gender biased sex selections as envisaged under PC&PNDT has yet to be fully put in place.”

Notably, the CAG findings have come out at a time when the state, first time in past 15 years, has achieved child sex ratio of 900. During the 2011 census, the child sex ratio of the state was worst in the country with just 834 girls against each of 1,000 boys in the age group of 0-6 year. The overall sex ratio in Haryana was just 879 against the national gender ratio of 943 during 2011 census.