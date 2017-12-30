Haryana: Kargil martyr’s wife allegedly dies after treatment denied due to unavailability of Aadhaar, probe ordered

Pavan Kumar, son of Kargil martyr whose mother was allegedly denied treatment. (Source: ANI photo) Pavan Kumar, son of Kargil martyr whose mother was allegedly denied treatment. (Source: ANI photo)

The wife of a Kargil martyr died allegedly after being refused treatment at a hospital in Haryana’s Sonepat due to unavailability of Aadhaar Card, reported ANI on Friday. Speaking to ANI, the son of the deceased, Pavan Kumar, claimed he had brought his mother to the hospital in a serious condition but the authorities refused treatment as he didn’t have the Aadhaar card with him.

He further said that in spite of him showing a copy of the Aadhaar card on his phone to the hospital authorities they didn’t start the treatment.

“I brought my mother in a serious condition to the hospital. They asked me to get the Aadhaar card, but I didn’t have it then so I showed them a copy on my phone. I said that I will get Aadhaar in an hour or so, meanwhile begin with the treatment but the hospital refused to do so,” said Pavan Kumar.

A doctor of the hospital completely refuted the allegation saying the patient was never brought to the hospital. He said, “We never denied them treatment. Please note that he never got the patient to the hospital. We have never stopped any treatment due to Aadhaar card ever. It is mandatory, not for treatment, but for documentation process.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said an inquiry will be conducted and the guilty will be punished. Khattar said, “I have received information about it. We will conduct an inquiry and punish those found guilty.”

Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, “State govt should take this matter seriously. Our ministry will conduct a probe in it. Centre has also asked all states to implement ‘Clinical Establishments Act’ which will help us reduce such incidents.”

