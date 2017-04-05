Haryana slaughterhouses to remain closed on April 9 every year

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced that from now on, abattoirs in the state will remain closed on April 9 every year.

“The government has decided to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti as Ahimsa Divas on April 9 every year when slaughterhouses will remain closed and there would be a complete ban on the sale of meat, eggs, fish and liquor,” an official spokesperson said here.

All deputy commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations, executive officers and secretaries of municipal councils and committees have been directed to ensure compliance of these instructions, he added.

