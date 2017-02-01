Haryana: Six Dalits injured in Mirchpur clash

The incident comes six years after a caste clash, during which the houses of a couple of Dalits were set on fire. (Google Maps) The incident comes six years after a caste clash, during which the houses of a couple of Dalits were set on fire. (Google Maps)

Forty Dalit families have reportedly decided to leave Mirchpur after a fresh clash in the village left six of them injured. The Dalits went to the Hisar district headquarters on Tuesday to meet senior officers over the incident. Hisar SP Rajender Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that four people had been arrested and five others had been rounded up. He said five people had suffered minor injuries while the sixth was admitted in Agroha Medical College.

“It was not a clash between upper castes and Dalits. The accused are from different castes, including a Dalit,” Meena said.

The incident comes six years after a caste clash, during which the houses of a couple of Dalits were set on fire. A Dalit man and his differently abled daughter were burnt alive.

CRPF troops deployed in the village since then, to provide security to the Dalits, were withdrawn only last month. The security responsibility was handed over to local police.

Sanjay Kumar, a Dalit youth, told The Indian Express on Tuesday that they have decided to leave the village. “We want employment for each Dalit family and their rehabilitation in Hisar,” said Kumar.

The clash occurred on Monday night when the villagers were watching a cycle stunt show. It was alleged that some people present there made a derogatory remark against a Dalit youth who had won the race. The accused allegedly attacked the Dalits when they objected to the comment.

After the incident, several people from Dalit communities gathered in front of Mirchpur police post and demonstrated against the police. Hisar Deputy Commissioner Nikhil Gajraj and the SP reached the village as the situation got tense.

The administration deployed additional police force in the village and transferred the in-charge of Mirchpur police post.

The accused were booked under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and under the SC/ST Act.

A 70 year-old Dalit, Tara Chand, and his differently abled daughter Suman, 18, were killed in an attack on their houses by upper-caste men in Mirchpur village of Hisar district on April 21, 2010. A commission set up to probe the violence blamed the police for failing to act swiftly. Subsequently, a 20-member peace committee was formed to maintain harmony in the village.