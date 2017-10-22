Haryana Singer’s murder: Harshita joined hands with my rivals, gangster tells police

Harshita Dhaiya Harshita Dhaiya

Gangster Dinesh Karala, arrested in connection with the murder of Haryana folk singer Harshita Dahiya, has claimed she had joined hands with his rival gangs. The gangster, during police interrogation, claimed he was annoyed with her because “rivals were instigating her to give statement against him before the court”. According to sources, Dinesh claimed Harshita had started meeting his rivals.

Panipat SP Rahul Sharma confirmed that Harshita was arrested in neighbouring Sonipat district in 2016 and an FIR was registered against her at Sadar police station of Sonipat. “However, we can’t rely much on the statement of Dinesh, we will verify all the facts,” said Sharma.

Sources said that in 2015, the singer joined the gang of Ravinder Pugthala, a criminal in Sonipat district and Dinesh’s rival, to take revenge on her brother-in-law (Dinesh). She had reportedly joined Pugthala gang through two of his associates, Pavitra and his brother Shakti from Rajpur village in Sonipat district, after her mother was allegedly murdered by Dinesh on December 17, 2014.

“The police got information that Pugthala would reach Kurar village of Sonipat district situated on National Highway-1 on May 2, 2016. A girl along with two boys was sitting on a bike there. When the police tried to nab them, one of the youths opened fire. The police returned fire and a youth, Deepak, was injured,” said a source. The other accomplices were identified as Shakti and Geeta alias Harshita Dahiya of Sonipat district, sources said, adding that three weapons were recovered from them.

“Harshita was arrested for firing on police,” said Inspector Indeevar posted at Sonipat who was leading the police team. Pugthala was killed in an encounter on February 10, 2017, in Gohana of Sonipat district.

