Haryana should get its share of river water: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the state government is firm on its stand on the issue of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal and the people should get their rightful share of water from the Ravi-Beas River.

He said that the Supreme Court had scrapped the law enacted by the Punjab Government and the old agreement would be implemented.

The Chief Minister was speaking after attending the first ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ organised to promote cashless transactions and less cash in Gurgaon. About the upcoming elections in Punjab, Khattar said that if the party asked, he would visit the other state for campaigning.

On the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’, he said that accounts of more than 3,000 persons were opened and about 7,000 persons were imparted training during the first such mela. As many as 100 such melas would be organised throughout the country up to April 14, 2017, he said.

In such melas, awards were also being given to encourage cashless transactions, he added.