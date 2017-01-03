Haryana sets up reform authority to ‘simplify rules’

The Haryana government has constituted a Haryana Governance Reform Authority (HGRA) to simplify old rules and procedures. HGRA will submit its report to the government every month. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government was taking a series of measures to provide an efficient and transparent administration and one of them was the setting up of HGRA. Khattar said the authority would submit a report every month and the government would act on that. HGRA will be headed by Director of Institute of Development and Communication, Chandigarh, Dr Pramod Kumar.

The CM said the number of divisions in the state has been increased from four to six by adding the new ones of Karnal and Faridabad. The Karnal division will have the districts of Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal. Similarly, the new division of Faridabad will include Nuh, Palwal and Faridabad districts. The existing divisions are Ambala, Gurgaon, Hisar and Rohtak.

The number of police ranges, too, has been increased from four to five by constituting the Ambala Police Range, covering Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts. Khattar said Charkhi Dadri has already been made a new district. Also, 10 tehsils, 11 sub-tehsils and Hansi police district have been constituted.

Khattar further said that he has decided to visit those 50 villages in the state where neither any chief minister nor minister or officer of the level of subdivisional magistrate has ever visited. He would go there to see what kind of system was needed for development of those villages.

In more than two years of government, Khattar has made 3,500 announcements of which 1,200 have either been completed or are in progress, while 42 were non-feasible. He said that during 10 years of the previous Congress government, 6,300 announcements were made of which 900 were non-feasible.

The CM said sex ratio in the state has improved, reaching 914 in November. Pointing out that the average sex ratio of the first 11 months was 899, he said that it was likely to cross for the entire year, a first for Haryana. He further said that with a view to promoting women’s education, foundation stones of 22 new women colleges would be laid on January 22.

Khattar said the government has brought about transparency in recruitment and transfers. “Earlier, employees who wanted transfer, used to make the rounds of officers and ministers. They used to approach even for money. The system has now changed with the transfers being made online.”

The CM said that for recruitment in Class D posts, a system to make it more feasible would be put in place. Claiming that an era of Vyavastha Parivartan has begun, Khattar said focus would be on implementation in 2017, adding that 67 schemes have been identified for implementation through Direct Benefit Transfer by March-end next year. According to sources, other members of the authority will include former Haryana chief secretary PK Chaudhary and KK Pradhan.