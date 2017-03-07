Haryana sets aside Rs 100 crore for SYL canal

Dilapidated Satluj Yamuna Link Canal at Ropar. (Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar) Dilapidated Satluj Yamuna Link Canal at Ropar. (Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar)

The BJP government in Haryana on Monday allocated Rs 100 crore for the construction of the remaining part of the controversial Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal within the jurisdiction of Punjab. Punjab has been denying availability of any spare water for Haryana even though the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Haryana. A legal fight between the two states is on in the apex court.

According to Haryana officials, the total length of the SYL canal in Punjab is 121 km and about 90 per cent work is complete. The Punjab government stopped work because of the gunning down of an engineer and labourers at the work site on July 27, 1990.

The Haryana government said the latest budget allocation was in consonance with the government’s vision of Har Khet ko Pani (water for every field) and the commitment to construct the canal to bring the rightful share of the Ravi-Beas water to the state.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu assured the House that if Rs 1,000 crore is required for the canal construction, the government would provide it. The minister said the Supreme Court on February 22, 2017, had reiterated that the interim order passed on January 30, 2016, would continue to operate until further orders. “I propose to allocate an outlay of Rs 100 crore especially for this purpose in 2017-18,” he said.