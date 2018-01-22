Haryana school principal shot four times, she cried: Save me

Swami Vivekanand School principal Ritu Chhabra. (Source: Special arrangement) Swami Vivekanand School principal Ritu Chhabra. (Source: Special arrangement)

“Mujhe bachao, mujhe bachao (save me)” were the words that school principal Ritu Chhabra kept repeating as she was being taken to hospital after a student of her school allegedly pumped four bullets into her in this Haryana town on Saturday afternoon.

A Class XII student, whom she had allegedly reprimanded a few days ago, shot her four times with a .32 bore gun in her office at the Swami Vivekanand Public School at Fountain Chowk here. As she was taken in an ambulance to the Swami Vivekanand Multi-Speciality Hospital, next door to the school, Ritu was conscious and kept asking to be saved, eyewitnesses said.

The bullets pierced the 47-year-old teacher’s heart, abdomen and chest, and the doctors in the hospital could not save her.

Ritu, who had served in the school for 19 years, was cremated on Sunday morning. Her two sons had studied in the same school.

At the Chhabras’ home in Old Model Town, the family and relatives are in shock. Ritu’s husband Rajesh Chhabra was unable to speak. “I had never imagined such a thing could happen to my mother,” her elder son Ritesh said.

On Sunday, a court sent the boy to two days’ police remand. The gun was his father’s, a financier and property dealer, who was sent to jail for leaving his weapon lying around. “The boy has told us the teacher had warned him he will not be given a roll number slip and he won’t be allowed to appear for his practical exams as well for not attending classes regularly,” SHO Yamunagar (city) inspector Om Prakash said. The gun has been found.

At the boy’s home in the Old Hamida neighbourhood, a lock hung on the gate. Neighbours said his mother was taken away by her brother. The boy had turned 18 just 10 days ago. Nirmal Singh, who lives next door, said: “Just ask anyone about the family, you will not hear anything negative….”

The school management described the boy as an “average” student. After the boy shot the principal and was fleeing, a school attendant caught him. SHO Om Parkash alleged that he tried to fire at the attendant too.

“He was not doing well in studies (but) there were no instructions to issue warnings to any student,” said Kamal Kamboj, Swami Vivekanand Education Society president. “The principal may have warned him… as teachers want to see their students excel.”

