Haryana: Class 12 student shoots dead school principal in Yamunanagar

A class 12 student on Saturday allegedly killed his school principal by firing four shots with a .32 bore gun in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, news agency PTI reported. “The accused student fired four shots at principal Ritu Chhabra, who was in her office, with a .32 bore gun and critically injured her,” the police said.

The student, police sources said, was upset over being rusticated from the school.

“School staff, students and teachers caught the student while he was trying to escape and handed him over to police,” said a senior police officer. “The principal succumbed to her injuries in the hospital,” PTI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Desh Raj as saying.

Police said the boy’s father is a financier and the pistol used in the incident belonged to the father and is a licensed one. They also said that prima facie investigations suggest that the boy was accompanied by at least one of his friends.

The incident happened between 11:30 am and 12 noon and and triggered panic and horror among the school staff, teachers and students. The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, police said.

(With input from Agencies)

