Thursday, May 17, 2018
  • Haryana: Sanitation workers go on indefinite strike

Haryana Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh president Naresh Shastri said that they have decided to go on an indefinite strike in a meeting held in Rohtak on Thursday.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: May 18, 2018 12:21:57 am
Not satisfied with efforts of the Haryana government to fulfil their demands, sanitation workers Thursday anounced an indefinite strike. About 25,000 sanitation workers and 5,000 other municipal employees had gone on a strike about a week back.

Sanitation workers are demanding abolition of Theka Pratha (outsourcing system), including for those workers who are engaged in sewer related works, regularisation of services of temporary employees and implementation of ‘equal pay for equal work’ system.

