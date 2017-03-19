Haryana Sahitya Sangam a landmark in state’s history: Governor Solanki

Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki today hailed the first ever three-day Haryana Sahitya Sangam as a “landmark in the history of the state” and said it will take literature of the state to newer high. Just like Prime Minister Narender Modi spoke about creating a ‘New India’, “I am sure when the deliberations of this summit of scholars gets documented it will help lay the foundation of a ‘New Haryana’ and add to its prestige in the country,” he said at the concluding ceremony of the festival.

He hailed Haryana as the “land of gold”, where the message of the Vedas, Upnishads and Gita resounded in ancient times.

The governor felicitated 30 odd veteran scholars on the last day of the Sahitya Sangam.

In the modern times, the state had contributing immensely to Olympic sports, besides being the highest contributor to the Indian armed forces, he felt that the state had a lot to give to the rest of the country, Solanki said.

Describing ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’ as not just a slogan, he said it is a “Mantra” which he would like to be emulated across the country as “Bharat Ek, Bharatiya Ek”.

Responding to appeal made by former Haryana Sahitya Academy chief Chander Trikha that all the good work in the field of literature, arts and religion being done in the Governor’s home state Madhya Pradesh should be emulated in Haryana, he said once the proceedings of the literary festival reached the state government in the form of a report, he was sure all these will be implemented.

Trikha had sought the intervention of the governor for emulation of the “Bharat Brahman” lok sankriti programme in Madhaya Pradesh, and creation of “Lekhak Grahas” on the lines of those in MP, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh to provide a platform for literature to prosper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now