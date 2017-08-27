Haryana sacks deputy AG spotted carrying Ram Rahim’s suitcase at court

Only in Express
Wearing the lawyer’s robes, he was seen rushing to carry the rape convict Ram Rahim’s suit case after the pronouncement of judgment.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:August 27, 2017 3:40 am
A day after he was seen carrying a suitcase of Gurmeet Ram Rahim at the CBI court in Panchkula, the Haryana government Saturday sacked its Deputy Advocate General Gurdas Singh Salwara, a relative of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Salwara was appointed as the law officer in 2014 by the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan confirmed the removal of law officer and said he was seen in pictures at the CBI court on Friday. “He claims to be a relative of Gurmeet Ram Rahim and said he was there at the CBI court in that capacity only. His explanation is that the case is related to the CBI, and not the state of Haryana,” Mahajan told The Indian Express. “But, he being the Deputy Advocate General of the state, should not have been there.”

Salwara could not be contacted for his comments despite repeated attempts. Wearing the lawyer’s robes, he was seen rushing to carry the rape convict Ram Rahim’s suit case after the pronouncement of judgment.

 

