Haryana: Rs 102 crore project for road works in Gurugram launched

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched a Rs 102 crore project for upgradation and reconstruction of 31 roads in municipal corporation area and HUDA sectors in Gurugram. These works would be started after February 15 and completed before beginning of monsoon, Khattar said, according to an official release.

The CM also attended the ‘Voice of Unity’ programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, where 50,000 students from different schools sang the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. Highlighting the history and importance of ‘Vande Mataram’, Khattar exhorted the people to work for the welfare of the country and also administered a pledge in this regard to the participants.

Stating that he considers 2.50 crore population of Haryana as “one family” and claimed that “some political persons” wanted to divide the state for their vote bank. “However, they will not succeed if the people follow the principle of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’,” he said.